Dangerous heat possible Wednesday in Middle Georgia



It was another hot day in Middle Georgia and Wednesday looks like it will be even warmer.

Highs will be warming into the middle and upper 90s, with humidity making it feel like 105°+.



Although we will see plenty of sunshine to start our day, showers and thunderstorms will be firing up during the afternoon.

Once again some storms could be strong with heavy rain and frequent lightning possible.

This general trend of heat, humidity, and afternoon storms will continue through the rest of the week.



By Saturday a weak cold front will be pushing south bringing increasing chances for rain and storms.

I think Saturday should have some dry periods of time, but Sunday looks to be pretty rainy.



Over the next 5 days most of should end up picking up a decent amount of rain.

This will help our current drought status, which has most of Middle Georgia in a level 1 drought.



Behind the front on Sunday, we will start to see a bit of a cool down, with highs staying mainly in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will start to taper off as we head into next week, with just scattered storm chances for the area.