Dangerous heat continues for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heat indices will push close to 110° in many Middle Georgia locations later today.

Today

It’s going to be another hot one for us Middle Georgian’s today as highs reach their peak for the week. We will see highs just shy of the triple digit mark in our hottest spots today, and the coolest spots are expected to reach at least 95°. Heat indices will range from about 103°-108° this afternoon around the region. A heat advisory is in effect for all of Middle Georgia until 7:00 PM EDT tonight.

Storms will begin to fire up as we head into the lunchtime hours. Much like yesterday they look to come in a pair of waves. The early wave will be during the lunchtime hours and will have a few smaller storms. These could still have some heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning. We will see this wave taper off as we head into the later afternoon hours. During the dinnertime hours we should begin to see the second wave fire up. It will feature larger storms that are more widespread as well as longer lasting.

Storms are likely to last well past midnight in Middle Georgia tonight. Heavy rain could last as late as 3-4 am tomorrow morning. We will still have a handful of clouds overhead as we head into the sunrise hours of our Friday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow

We will begin a bit of a cooling trend tomorrow, however the forecast for our Friday is quite similar to today. Highs will be a bit cooler, back into lower mid 90s around the region. Heat indices will still universally be over 100° across the board as well. Storm activity should be similar to what we saw yesterday (and will see today) with the pair of waves.

Storms will continue into the overnight hours once again with some lasting past the midnight hour much like the past two days. An abundance of clouds will remain heading into Saturday morning. Lows will still be in the mid to upper 70s.

The Weekend and Beyond

We will continue the cooling trend that begins Friday over the weekend. Some spots could see the upper 80s return for their high on Saturday, however for most of Middle Georgia that will come on Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy conditions all weekend long, quite different from what we had for the Fourth of July weekend. Storm activity is likely to be widespread over the weekend as a pair of weak cold fronts push through (one Saturday, one Sunday). Highs in the upper 80s will at least carry into the start of next week along with mostly cloudy conditions.

