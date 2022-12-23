Dangerous cold moves in overnight



We have been talking about it all week, and the cold front is finally moving through the southeast.

Overnight the front will push into Middle Georgia, bringing light showers, gusty winds, and brutal cold.

Temperatures will be falling through the morning hours Friday, from the 50s(at around midnight) to the 20s.

Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph through the day resulting in wind chills in the single digits.

It will be staying breezy and cold overnight, with lows falling into the teens and wind chills falling as low as -5°.

Low temps Saturday morning will rival some of the coldest conditions we have seen since 2014.

Please make sure you are preparing your home for the cold and ensuring pets have a warm place to stay.



Christmas Day will see temps finally warming past freezing with highs in the upper 30s.

A warming trend will continue through much of next week with high temps warming back into the mid and upper 50s by the middle of the week.