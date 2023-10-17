DA, Peach County Sheriff give update in deadly officer-involved shooting

The incident led to the death of 22-year-old, Caleb Hooten, on October 10 at the Marvin Gardens Apartments in Fort Valley.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On Monday, Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, along with the Peach County Sheriff and Georgia Bureau of Investigation, announce the next steps in the investigation of the deadly police-involved shooting last week in Fort Valley.

“It typically takes my office, anywhere from two weeks to 30 days because once they turn it over,” said DA Howard. “We typically review the facts of the case, all the evidence they turn over, and there’s typically a briefing the GBI will do with my team of prosecutors. Typically a decision is made anywhere between two weeks and about a month.”

According to Peach County Sherriff Terry Deese, Sergeant Hermes Rodriguez who was involved in the shooting, has been suspended and place on administrative paid leave. Sheriff Deese says he wants to make sure every proper step is taken during the investigation.

He went on deliver a heart felt message to the Hooten family, and the community.

“We understand that Peach County is a small community and this is a tragedy that effects all of our community,” said Sheriff Deese. “I can’t even begin to imagine to put myself in the position of Hooten family, and we are truly sorry that this has happened. But now, we are at the point where we need to find out what exactly happened and that depends on all of us working together.”

The GBI says it will turn over the case to the District Attorney’s office within 90 days. Howard says her office will then determine what action to take after it reviews the case.