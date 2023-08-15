DA: Macon woman sentenced to 50 years in shooting death of man who helped her

20-year-old Johniya Chappell was sentenced to 50 years, with the first 25 to be served in prison, for the shooting death of Johntavies Coleman at his Macon home in January 2020.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 20-year-old Johniya Chappell was sentenced to 50 years, with the first 25 to be served in prison, for the shooting death of Johntavies Coleman at his Macon home in January 2020.

That’s according to a Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office news release, which stated Chappell pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault on Monday.

Coleman, who the DA’s office says was watching a basketball game with friends, was killed after answering a knock at his door. A single gunshot was heard, and he collapsed shortly after, dying from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The investigation led to a specific vehicle identified by a neighborhood witness and caught on surveillance near the scene. Three days after the murder, Chappell, then 17, confessed her involvement and identified her co-defendants. The investigation revealed the shooting happened as a result of a botched armed robbery attempt.

Chappell explained that she became scared and shot Coleman when he answered the door, and then fled the scene. The DA’s office says Coleman had previously assisted Chappell with housing and financial support, even after discovering she had stolen from him.

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard described the case as tragic.

“This teenager chose crime and violence and targeted someone who was working hard to help her,” Howard said. “This is a perfect example of why my Office is so dedicated to engaging young people with our Initiatives that provide support and services to assist them in staying out of the criminal justice system and making choices that help them advance their lives in productive ways.”

The DA’s office thanked the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for its role in the investigation and prosecution.

Chappell’s co-defendants will be tried at a later date.