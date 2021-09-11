DA Anita Howard addresses why several cases didn’t make it to court on time

The Macon Judicial Court is explaining why several murder cases didn't make it to court on time, allowing some suspects to receive bond for release.

Anita Howard addresses bond cases Anita Howard

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Judicial Court is explaining why several murder cases didn’t make it to court on time, allowing some suspects to receive bond for release.

District Attorney Anita Howard held a news conference Friday afternoon to address our questions.

We asked how many cases did not make it to court by the 90 day requirement. Howard said she could only speak on about nine cases.

We also asked what the DA’s office is doing to make sure other cases get to the courtroom within the 90 days. Howard said she does not want to rush the indictment process.

“When you’re dealing with murder cases, these are the worst cases, some of the worst cases that we deal with, murder, aggravated child molestation,” she said. “You don’t want to give victims and their families a false sense of hope. You want to make sure that in the interest of justice, there is no stone that’s left unturned.”

She confirmed suspects are out on bond but did not say how many. However, she also said some cases take longer because the sheriff’s office did not provide case information in a timely manner.

We reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for a response. Sheriff David Davis sent an email, saying “It is disappointing that the DA feels that investigators have not provided information on cases in a timely manner. Our investigators are in constant contact with Assistant DA’s from arrest through trial in all of our major cases. They work diligently to provide all of the information needed for a complete prosecution while taking into account backlog at the state crime lab, the affect of the pandemic, and the influx of new major cases. All of these individuals will eventually have their day in court and our investigators will continue to work tirelessly to provide the evidence to move these cases from the probable cause to arrest to beyond a reasonable doubt to convict. We can be confident that the dedicated professionals at the Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s office will see these cases through.”

We also asked if the recent resignation of several assistant DA’s will slow the process. Howard said no and that they’re in the process of hiring new people.