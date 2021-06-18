D.A. Anita Howard’s office hosts roundtable, D.A. doesn’t attend

This was the second quarterly roundtable D.A. Howard hosted since she took office.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— District Attorney Anita Howard’s office held a quarterly roundtable Friday morning. D.A. Howard was not in attendance.

This is the second quarterly roundtable Howard’s office has hosted since took office in January. When asked where D.A. Howard was, her leadership team said they were there to answer questions.

We received a statement from her office saying quote:

“As women we know balance is important and essential to success and purpose in our lives. On the eve of the first Father’s Day weekend without my father it was important to have the support of friends and family for a short period so I can continue the important work of this circuit. I have full faith and confidence in my leadership team’s ability to operate effectively in all circumstances.”

– District Attorney Howard

During the briefing, her team shared the office’s accomplishments, including the stopping of an illegal transfer of $3 million that was returned to the circuit. Pam Faison, director of victim services, talked about the victim assistance program. From January to March, they served more than 1800 victims and provided more than 10,000 services. Also Assistant D.A. Cindy Adams says since resuming the grand jury they’ve been able to indict more than 400 cases in Bibb County.

“We are full speed ahead in all of our counties with our grand jury services. We appreciate the work the entire judicial circuit has done to move the wheels of justice,” said Adams.

During February’s briefing, D.A. Howard did note there was a back log of more than 900 cases. Assistant D.A. Adams says they’re working diligently on the back log, but couldn’t give an exact number on where the back log stands.

“We are ready we’ve got cases in the wings so to speak ready to go,” Adams said. “We’re in the courtroom ready for that to happen just as soon as we can get there.”

We did ask about an update on the Anitra Gunn investigation. The office says the case is still under investigation and the next court date has not been set.