CVS on Gray Hwy. Robbed

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place just before 2:30 this morning, at the CVS, located at 1271 Gray Highway.

It was reported that a male subject entered the store with firearm and demanded money from the store clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of money he fled the store on foot. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect was described as medium build, wearing dark clothes and a ski mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.