Critical Care for Animal Angels hosts fundraiser

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Byron dog rescue traveled to Macon to sing karaoke Wednesday night, and raise money for their cause.

Critical Care for Animal Angels says it’s at capacity with the amount of dogs they can take in, which is similar to many other rescues across Middle Georgia.

CCAA hosted a fundraiser with Macon’s Dueling Piano Bar to help with the costs of food and medication for dogs in their care. We spoke with Angela Polk, fundraising coordinator for the rescue. She says donating money isn’t the only way you can help them.

“Offers of time to take the dogs out on what we call out and abouts,” Polk explained. ” It’s where they get socialized in places like Lowe’s and Home Depot, to get familiar with going out in the community. Also to interact with other people without a time or monetary commitment from the volunteer.”

If you have the ability to donate, you can go to the Critical Care Animal Angels website. They have a list of what donations they need, and information on how to donate to their Paypal account.