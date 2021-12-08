Crisp County Student brings weapon to campus after class

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Crisp County’s Sheriff’s Office made a social media post Wednesday concerning a Crisp County Learning Center student having a weapon on school property.

According to the post, 19 year-old Patrick Ellis was arrested on December Tuesday, December 7th, after administrators at the Crisp County Learning Center called the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to report a student having a weapon on school property. When deputies arrived at the school on 14th avenue, the weapon had been taken by school officials, and was not loaded. The post says there weren’t any other students on campus when the incident occurred.

Ellis was arrested for carrying a weapon within the school safety zone.