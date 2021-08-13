Crisp County Schools go virtual for 5 days

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Crisp County Board of Education sent out a release Friday August 13, 2021 that all students within the Crisp County School System would be moved to virtual learning temporarily.

Crisp County Schools administrators made the decision to move students to virtual learning for the next five school days, making students’ return date to campus Monday August 23, 2021. Its also stated that starting that same day, there will be a virtual learning option offered for K-12 students who choose not to return to campus this semester due to COVID-19 conditions.

According to the release, the decision was heavily impacted by current COVID-19 data in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. In the release the CCBoE makes mention that safety for all is essential and that they understand this decision might be disappointing for students and families, then say, “these are necessary measures to avoid the potential spread within our schools and community.”

Crisp County Schools will be sharing a Google form with parents and guardians next week for students to be registered for the virtual learning option that goes until Friday December 17, 2021, the end of the semester- for families who want it. These students will still be allowed to participate in extra-curricular activities on campus, and if their academics become concerning while learning virtually, students may be required to return to campus for in-person learning.

The release states that there is not currently a virtual learning option for Pre-K students, and that they must return to campus on Monday August 23, 2021. It also says meal packages will also be prepared to be distributed at hotspot locations while students learn at home.

The release ends by stating that future decisions will continue to be informed by COVID-19 data.