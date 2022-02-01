Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia facing layoffs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia is facing a big cut in services.

The program was established to help victims of domestic violence. It offers services to seven counties in Middle Georgia.

The program receives funding from a program called VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) which helps to offer the services for free, but the program is now facing a loss.

The loss is equal to 37% of the program’s funding, which is more than $500,000 of the budget.

Executive director Dee Simms says the loss in money will lead to a loss in services. Some of those services include counseling and legal services.

“I’m not looking at closing my doors, but I am looking at having to possibly close programs that have become a vital resource in our community,” she said. “I don’t want to have to do that. There is a way to save them.”

A loss in services also means potential layoffs. Simms says she’s calling on Governor Brian Kemp to provide funding. She says the pandemic has shown a need for the services.