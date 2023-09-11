Crimestoppers highlights 2008 Warner Robins cold case

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Regional Crimestopper‘s Sergeant Greg Thomas visited 41Today to share details on a 2008 Warner Robins cold case.

Crimestoppers is looking for the suspect who murdered Ronald Orlando Brown on August 8th, 2008. According to the Warner Robins Police, Brown was shot multiple times just after midnight at the Cedar Point Apartments on Ignico Drive. Investigators say two men where trying to rob Brown when a struggle took place.

Investigators the suspects left in an older model sedan. And one of them dropped a hat during the incident.

