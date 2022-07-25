Crews rescue man from Ocmulgee River in Monroe County

Deputies responded to the river at Georgia Highway 83 North

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County deputies rescue a 28-year-old man from drowning in the Ocmulgee River, Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the river at Georgia Highway 83 North near the Monroe/Jasper County line around 10:00pm.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies reported finding 28-year-old Taylor Romport floating in the river and being carried down river by the current. Deputies tried to rescue Romport and get him to shore, but the current was too strong.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputes were able to get Romport to grab a tree branch until the Monroe County Fire Department arrived on scene with a boat.

Once rescued, Romport was turned over to Monroe County and Jasper County EMS for evaluation once back on shore.