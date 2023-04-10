Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, GBI investigating weekend homicide

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home on Julia Jordan Road on Sunday.

A Crawford County Sheriff’s Office news release says 54-year-old Christy Renee Chambley was found unresponsive around 6:30 p.m. inside a home at 1420 Julia Jordan Road.

Coroner Sheldon Mattox pronounced Chambley dead on the scene. Chambley’s body is being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says the case is being treated as a homicide, and the GBI has been requested to investigate the death.

Call the GBI at (478) 987-4545 or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 836-3116 if you have information.

