Crawford County Sheriff’s Office captain turns himself in for fleeing officer charges & more

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC) — The Detention Captain of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Corey King, has been charged with several crimes after turning himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, King turned himself in on November 28th, 2022 after an incident in Culloden while King was off duty riding a four-wheeler. King has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, expired registration, no insurance and reckless driving.

Captain King has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s office, though the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as well.