Crawford County Middle High School to have increased law enforcement presence Friday following rumor

"We are working closely with local law enforcement and have not uncovered any credible evidence at this time," Interim Superintendent Dr. Christopher Ridley wrote in a letter posted to the district's website.

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crawford County Middle High School will have an increased law enforcement presence Friday, December 9, following a rumor circulating regarding a possible school shooting.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Christopher Ridley wrote in a letter posted on the district’s website that the administration and staff at the district’s schools take these threats seriously and investigate each rumor thoroughly.

Even though there’s been no evidence of an actual threat, Ridley wrote, there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campus Friday.

“Our district takes the responsibility of the safety of our students and staff very seriously,” he continued. “Our goal is to be as transparent as possible where your children are involved.”

Ridley says parents should make sure their child’s school has the most current contact information in the system so they will receive all information sent by phone, email and mail.

If you have questions, contact the school at (478) 836-3126.

