Crawford County man arrested on aggravated assault charges

A man is in custody on aggravated assault charges following an incident over the weekend in Crawford County.

Photo courtesy of MGN

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is in custody on aggravated assault charges following an incident over the weekend in Crawford County.

Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker said the sheriff’s office received a call on July 3 about helping Community Ambulance Service.

Once on-scene, deputies spoke with someone concerned about 53-year-old Virgil Ludlam harming himself on Union Church Road.

Deputies were able to get in touch Ludlam, but two gun shots went off and the deputies lost contact with the person.

The Peach County Swat Team later arrived on the scene. Deputies were able to talk with Ludlam again and determined he was not trying to harm himself.

Upon further investigation, three aggravated assault warrants were issued Ludlam.

Ludlam was arrested Tuesday in Morgan County and taken to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

He went before a judge Wednesday and was denied bond.