UPDATE: Fatal Crawford County fire brings State Fire Marshall to scene, 2 deaths confirmed

UPDATE: Sheriff Lewis Walker has said that 2 bodies were discovered in the structure fire, and they have both been pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner Sheldon Mattox. Names are being withheld until the next of kin are made aware of what happened. Walker also says that he has called in the State Fire Marshall and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help in finding the cause of the fire.

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Sheriff Lewis Walker with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted a press release to social media Thursday morning concerning a structure fire that had taken place at 2793 Highway 341 South.

According to Walker’s post, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 8:03 a.m. concerning the fire, where the Crawford County Fire Department would show up as well. The Structure fire took place between Cactus Hill Road and Horne Road, Sheriff Walker’s post includes that authorities are advising the public to avoid this area until the fire is cleared up.

Crawford County Coroner Sheldon Mattox told 41NBC that he was at the scene as well.

Updates on this story are incoming, stay with 41NBC for more.