Crawford County Commission awarded grant for Fire and Emergency Response

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Crawford County Commission is receiving over $220,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as part of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program.

This program provides funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained “front line” firefighters available in their communities.

Congressman Bishop announced the FEMA award to Crawford County, a grant totaling to $223,600. There are currently 8 fire stations in Crawford County with most members being volunteers, and these stations serve a population of around 12,000 people.