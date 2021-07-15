Crawford County chemical fire puts Roberta under shelter in place order

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Emergency Management Agency of Crawford County has put forward a Shelter in Place order for the city of Roberta due to a chemical fire that began around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning at the Olin Plant.

According to the EMA, it began as a structure fire that started near a chemical tank of epoxy resin that was then released, making the fire burn hotter. As of 1:00 p.m. no injuries have been reported, and the fire is described as “under control”.

The high temperatures released by the epoxy resin is currently what poses the highest risk, and is why Roberta has been instructed to shelter in place.