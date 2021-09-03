UPDATE: Crash into log truck in Macon leaves one dead

UPDATE: A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s office details that victim was travelling South on Broadway in a Jeep when they collided into the logging truck. According to the release the logging truck was accelerating after stopping for the traffic light at the intersection when the Jeep crashed into the logs that were being transported by the truck.

The driver of the logging truck was not injured.

The next of kin has not yet been notified.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this fatal collision is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Friday morning on September 3, 2021, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told 41NBC that there had been a fatal crash on the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue around 9:15 a.m.

According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley there was one fatality, who he pronounced dead on the scene at 9:45 a.m. Miley says the victim ran their vehicle into the back of a log truck.

More details are being released, stay with 41NBC for more updates on this developing story.