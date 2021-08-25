New wave of COVID affecting younger generation

Out of 104 Covid-19 patients at Piedmont Macon, 71 of them are between the ages of 22 and 65.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Out of 104 Covid-19 patients at Piedmont Macon, 71 of them are between the ages of 22 and 65.

A doctor we spoke with says it’s much different compared to the beginning of the pandemic.

Dr. Obiajulu Anozie, A Critical Care Physician at Piedmont Macon, says at the beginning of the pandemic, most Covid patients were elderly or immunocompromised, but now, Dr. Anozie says the virus has evolved with the Delta strain, and it seems to affect younger people.

“This virus has evolved over the past year in such a manner that it’s able to cause severe illness in anybody regardless of your age or health status,” Dr. Anozie said.

Michael Hokanson, Public Information Officer with North Central Health District, says it’s concerning to see the younger population getting hospitalized. He says with cases on the rise, people should be taking extra precautions.

“Whether they get vaccinated or not, they should still be taking those Covid-19 precautions that we’ve hammered across almost any time that we’re talking to people: the masking, social distancing,” he said.

According to Piedmont Macon, 91% of its Covid patients are unvaccinated. 9% are fully vaccinated, and the majority of those patients are in their 70s and 80s.

Dr. Anozie says it’s shocking to see the younger population coming in.

“Now that it’s affecting the youth, that really needs to send a message to the population that we need to start taking measures,” he said. “Step up and take the measures that are going to get us safe, and that’s getting vaccinated at this point.”

The North Central Health District says you should get tested if you have Covid-19 symptoms and to quarantine if you test positive.

You can go to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website :