COVID cases increase by 200% in the last 2 weeks, Delta variant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced that as of Friday, July 30, that the COVID case rate in Georgia has increased by over 200% in the last 14 days.

As of yesterday, new cases have totaled 4,612- that’s the highest daily number since mid-February according to the release. The CDC estimates that the Delta Variant accounts for 78% percent of new COVID cases in Georgia, which is thought to spread more than twice as easily as the other strains of COVID.

The highest spread of cases and most severe outcomes is being seen in places with low vaccination rates, and according to the release, only 40% of Georgians are fully vaccinated. The DPH is urging Georgians to get vaccinated in an effort to slow the spread of the Delta Variant.

The release cites Kathleen E. Toomey, a commissioner of the DPH, saying that: “People who are unvaccinated or skip their second dose of vaccine are targets for infection” and that “High vaccination coverage will reduce spread of the virus in your community and elsewhere- and help prevent new variants from emerging.”

Its said in the announcement that COVID vaccines are safe and effective, even if the delta variant is causing some “vaccine breakthrough infections,” which they say are infections in fully vaccinated people that are mostly mild. The CDC is recommending that everyone, including those fully vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

COVID vaccines are free and available statewide without insurance or identification, for more information on where to get one, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine