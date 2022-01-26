COVID-19 vaccine: One year later

According to the Mayo Clinic, about 63% of Americans are fully vaccinated.



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- It’s been about one year since the COVID-19 vaccine was released.

In that time, people have seen three variants of COVID, and booster shots are recommend.

The vaccine someone might receive today, is no different than when it was first rolled out.

Chief Clinical Officer of Atrium Health Navicent, Sandy Duke, says COVID deaths have greatly been diminished due to the vaccines.

“We see that it doesn’t cause significant problems and we’ve seen the protective effect. We’ve seen people be able to get an infection, recover quickly from that and don’t end up in the ICU. It doesn’t end up being a life changing infection,” said Dr. Duke.

