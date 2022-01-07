Covid-19 booster shots now being administered to kids between 12 and 15

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer booster shot for kids between 12 and 15 this week.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 32% of fully vaccinated Georgians have gotten a booster shot.

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 make up roughly 8% of that 32%.

Medicine Stop Pharmacy in Warner Robins is seeing an increased demand for the booster shot.

“We’ve seen a lot of the Pfizer for the 12 and up population,” Pharmacist Tej Patel said. “As soon as it was approved, this whole pharmacy was filled up. We just tried to get them in and out as fast as we could, especially with this whole COVID surge that’s going on right now.”

The pharmacy is reminding the community to come in for booster shots. Patel rsays even after you’re fully vaccinated, your immunization weakens over time, and booster shots help wake up defense cells, giving your body a better chance of fighting a COVID infection.

Medicine Stop is offering drive-thru COVID testing, vaccines as well as boosters, and even Regeneron Treatment for current COVID infections.