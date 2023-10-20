‘Covert operation’ leads to arrest in alleged attempt of $180,000 theft targeting Perry elderly couple

A California man is behind bars after the Perry Police Department says it foiled his attempt to steal more than $180,000 from an elderly couple in Perry. A "covert operation" took place on Thursday, leading to the arrest of Gurdev Singh, a resident of Stockton, California and citizen of India.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A California man is behind bars after the Perry Police Department says it foiled his attempt to steal more than $180,000 from an elderly couple in Perry.

A “covert operation” took place on Thursday, leading to the arrest of Gurdev Singh, a resident of Stockton, California and citizen of India, according to a Perry Police news release.

Singh is being held at the Houston County Detention Center on charges of criminal attempt to commit theft by deception and exploitation of elder persons.

“The investigation revealed that Singh was involved in the attempted theft of more than $180,000.00 from an elderly Perry couple,” the news release stated.

If you have information about this case or similar incidents, contact Detective Ike Wilcox at (478) 944-2848 or via email at john.wilcox@perry-ga.gov. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.