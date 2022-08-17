Couple arrested and charged for fatal Waverly Pointe Townhouse shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people have been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at the Waverly Pointe Townhouses in late July.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it was during the search of a townhouse after the shooting happened that investigators were able to find 2 of the suspects in connection to the deaths of Roctavia Edwards and Jayden Ellington and the assault of Devin Washington and Christian Edwards

BCSO says the night of the shooting, officers were checking the townhouses to make sure there weren’t any other victims from the incident– they found a bullet hold in the front door of a residence, and entered the townhouse to check for victims. It was here that they found marijuana in plain view, which led to the investigators requesting a search warrant to search the residence. During this search, officers found several handguns, rifles, an abundance of ammunition, and marijuana.

While in the townhouse, 37-year-old Shaqwonda Russell approached officers, saying she lived in the residence they were searching. Russel was interviewed at the investigations division and then charged with (1 count) Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana and (9 counts) of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies. She’s being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

The second occupant of the townhouse, was identified as 38-year-old Kenneth Williams Jr., Russell’s boyfriend, was found on the 28th after he had left the apartment complex . Williams was interviewed, and charged with Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana, (9 counts) of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender, and (9 counts) of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies. Williams was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and is being held without bond.

During the investigation, officers found that Williams was involved with the death of Roctavia Edwards and Jayden Ellington, as well as the aggravated assault of the other two victims. Investigators charged Kenneth Williams Jr. with ( 2 counts) of Murder and (2 counts) of Aggravated Assault. They also issued a warrant for the charge of Murder, (Party to a Crime), to Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.