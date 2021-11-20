Coroner: Teenager, man killed in separate shootings in Macon

The first homicide happened at Rice Place just west of downtown Macon. The second homicide happened at the church on Greentree Parkway in Lake Wildwood.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—Two men in Macon are dead after two separate shootings Friday night. That’s according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The first homicide happened shortly after 7 o’clock in the 1200 block of Rice Place.

Investigators say a 44-year-old man was found shot inside of a vehicle in the upper body. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, and pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The second homicide happened around 8:45 p.m. at the church on Greentree Parkway in Lake Wildwood. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says an 18-year-old male was shot and killed on scene.

This is the fourth homicide in Macon this week and the 52nd this year.

That is all the information we have right now. Stay with 41NBC for updates as they become available.