Coroner: Murder-suicide investigation under way in south Bibb County

Deputies are on scene at a home along Golden Ocala Blvd.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide in south Bibb County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Golden Ocala Blvd around 11:15 Wednesday morning. The home is in a community off Jones Road and Houston Road.

When deputies arrived, they located two people shot inside the home. The Coroner’s Office pronounced both victims, a 46-year-old female and a 49-year-old male, dead at the scene.

Sheriff David Davis tells 41NBC a man shot his wife and himself. Sheriff Davis says the couple’s two children were home at the time of the shooting.

The investigation remains active at this time. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.