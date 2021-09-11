Coroner: Child shot, killed at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports a deadly shooting involving a four-year-old child.

According to Coroner Jones the shooting happened at a Pendleton Homes apartment located at 3401 Houston Avenue in Macon.

Jones says the child has been identified as Kameron Ross.

Jones says Ross was at his grandmother’s home at the time of the shooting. Jones later pronounced the child dead around 9:20 Friday night at Atrium Health Navicent.

This is an on-going investigation.

