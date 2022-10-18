Coroner: 13-year-old dies following Monday night motorcycle crash

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a 13-year-old boy died Tuesday following a motorcycle crash Monday night.

UPDATE (10/18): Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the 13-year-old boy involved in a motorcycle crash Monday night has died.

Jones, who identified the boy as Markez Taylor, says Taylor was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck Monday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened around 7:30 in the 3600 block of Napier Avenue.

Witnesses told deputies a pickup truck was turning left from Napier into the parking lot of a Family Dollar store when a motorcycle headed south on Napier Avenue collided with the rear of the truck.

An ambulance took the boy to the hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

