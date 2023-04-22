Cordele police searching for “armed and dangerous” man

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cordele Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is “armed and dangerous”.

On April 19, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Westtown Avenue. When on arriving on scene, they found a man with multiple gun shot wounds. Officers then rendered emergency first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was rushed to Crisp Regional Hospital, and later to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon where he remains in critical but stable condition.