Cordele police searching for “armed and dangerous” man
CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cordele Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is “armed and dangerous”.
On April 19, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Westtown Avenue. When on arriving on scene, they found a man with multiple gun shot wounds. Officers then rendered emergency first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was rushed to Crisp Regional Hospital, and later to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon where he remains in critical but stable condition.
Officers say the victim and witnesses identified the shooter as 22-year-old Xavier White. They say White went to a home on Westtown Avenue and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing in a car. A second person was seen in the vehicle with White, but they have not been identified.
White currently has two warrants for Aggravated Assault with more charges pending. He’s considered armed and dangerous.
If you have seen White or know where he is call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.