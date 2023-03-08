Cooler weather settles into Middle Georgia for the rest of the week



We are seeing a quick cool down this evening across Middle Georgia behind a cold front that moved through earlier today.

The front is ushering in a cool air mass that will replace the 80s we have been seeing this week with the 60s and 70s.

We will start Wednesday with clear skies and morning lows in the 40s.

By the afternoon, highs will warm into the 60s, but clouds will start to increase by late afternoon.



Our break from rain will come to an end on Thursday afternoon as scattered showers start to push in from the west.

The clouds and rain will keep temps in the mid 60s, with more rain possible during the overnight hours.



By Friday another cold front will approach the area, with our main impact being heavy rain.

Although we could see a few thunderstorms, severe weather is not expected.

Rain should move out by late Friday night, with skies clearing a bit for Saturday.

Saturday will be our nicest day of the weekend, with highs returning to the upper 60s.



Sunday brings another round of showers and storms to the area, mainly during the afternoon/evening.

Rain will linger into the day on Monday before finally moving out Monday night.

Heavy rain is likely, with some areas picking up over 2″ through Monday.



Next week will bring a big chill to Middle Georgia, as highs struggle to warm into the low 60s.

Looking ahead, dry weather is likely to stick around at least through the middle of the week.