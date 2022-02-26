Cooler this weekend, rain returns Sunday



A cold front moved through Middle Georgia this afternoon, bringing some cooler and drier air to the area.

Overnight we will see our lows drop to the mid 40s, but we should warm up quickly Saturday with partly cloudy skies.



Sunday will bring our next of showers to the area as a low pressure system moves through during the afternoon.

We are not expecting much in the way of instability, so thunderstorms are not in the forecast on Sunday.

Highs Sunday and Monday will be warming into the mid 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s.



Once the rain on Sunday moves out we will see a few lingering showers possible Monday morning.

Sunshine will return for much of next week with high pressure returning to the area, keeping weather quiet.

High temperatures will be warming slowly back to the mid and upper 70s by the end of next week.