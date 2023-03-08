Cooler temperatures take over Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia will see highs Wednesday that are 10-20 degrees cooler than Tuesday’s highs.

Today

It will largely be a sunny and breezy day for Middle Georgia again. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s around the region. Winds will largely blow from the east-northeast at 5-15 mph. Gusts early on this afternoon could push 20+ mph, however as the evening draws on the winds are expected to slow. Cloud cover will also begin to move in from the northwest during the late afternoon hours, however no rain is expected.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and a bit more muggy as the winds shift towards the southeast. Sustained speeds will likely hover around the 5 mph mark, so some patchy fog will be possible overnight and into Thursday morning. Dew points and low temperatures are likely to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tomorrow

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day for Middle Georgia. A few pockets of sunshine will be possible during the late morning hours, but once the afternoon arrives it will be hard to come by. Temperatures will top off in the mid 60s for most of the region. Winds will blow from the southeast at about 10-15 mph. Showers are expected to move into Middle Georgia during the later lunchtime hours, however more widespread rain likely will not arrive until the evening.

During the overnight hours some isolated smaller showers will remain, however the more widespread rain should be out of Middle Georgia ahead of midnight. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s for most of the region heading into Friday morning.

Friday and Beyond

Friday will also likely see its fair share of rain as a cold front makes its way into the Peach State. Fortunately for us temperatures should largely be kept around the 70 degree mark on Friday, and conditions are expected to be very cloudy. This should limit the potential for severe weather, however it does not completely rule it off the table.

Sunny skies will return Saturday before clouds and more rain are expected Sunday. This weekend is also the beginning of Daylight Savings Time, so don’t forget to set your clocks forward Saturday night before bed.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day.