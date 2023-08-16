Cooler temperatures expected around most of Middle Georgia this afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WGMT) – Temperatures will be lower along with reduced humidity and rain chances following Tuesday’s cold front.

Today

It will be a more pleasant day around Middle Georgia following the cold front that passed through most of the region Tuesday evening. Plentiful cloud cover early should give way to more sunshine during the middle of the day. Highs will mainly be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, however heat indexes could range from the low 90s to the upper 90s depending on location. The southeasternmost counties will see more humid conditions today as the cold front has not cleared that area yet. This could also lead to a couple of isolated storms this afternoon. A Level 1 “Marginal” threat for severe weather includes most of Wheeler and Telfair counties. The rest of the region is either Level 0 or not expecting rain today.

Tonight skies will largely clear out with temperatures largely dropping into the mid to upper 60s. It should be a drier start to our Thursday as well. Winds will come from the northwest at about 5 mph throughout the night and into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow and Beyond

Sunshine will be plentiful to finish the work week. Highs will climb from the lower 90s on Thursday afternoon back towards the mid to upper 90s over the weekend. Low temperatures will climb back from the upper 60s into the 70s over the weekend as well. Rain chances will remain low until the weekend with Monday looking like the next best chance for some scattered shower/storm activity.

The tropics are also showing some signs of life now that August is halfway over. An area in the gulf has a 20% chance to develop into a named storm over the next 7 days, however one spot in the eastern Atlantic (off the west coast of Africa) has a 40% chance for development over the next 7 days and plenty of water in front of it. This will be worth watching as we roll forward: the system in the Gulf will likely be of no impact to Middle Georgia.

