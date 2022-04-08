Cooler conditions move in for the weekend



Severe storms moved out of the area earlier today, leaving us with dry air and breezy conditions.

A secondary front is moving through the area this evening which will help reinforce the cooler, drier air.

High temperatures for the rest of the week will be cooler than normal, in the 60s with lows in the 30s.

Dry weather will continue through the weekend as we slowly start to see a return of warmer weather.



80s return for much of next week, as we start to see increasing humidity by Tuesday.

Rain and storm chances will be moving for the later half of the week, with potential for a few strong storms.