Cooler conditions expected for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will return to the 50s in the afternoon over the weekend following Friday’s cold front.

Tonight

Rain is likely to hang around Middle Georgia throughout the evening as a cold front continues to weaken as it moves through the region. The southeastern counties will likely see the rain stop around midnight or shortly thereafter. Winds overnight will blow out of the northwest at about 7-12 mph with gusts upwards of 20 mph. Skies will try to clear, but until the early parts of Saturday expect a lot of cloud cover to linger. Temperatures will largely bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow

A little bit of sun will be possible for some parts of Middle Georgia early, however mostly cloudy conditions are expected for our Saturday afternoon. Winds will blow from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph, adding chills to highs that will already be rather cool. For the most part Middle Georgia will observe highs in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday, but at no point will it feel quite the same as what the actual temperature is. Without the sun overhead, it will indeed feel rather cool and gloomy outside. Skies will try to clear during the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s.

Sunday

Expect a good bit of sunshine Sunday afternoon with cloud cover likely limited to a large patch of cirrus clouds overhead. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 50s around the region as winds blow from the northwest at about 7-12 mph. Gusts could still push upwards of 20 mph, once again adding a bit of a chill to an already cool day, however this time the sunshine overhead can help to mitigate that a bit. Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight hours as temperatures drop below freezing for much of Middle Georgia.

