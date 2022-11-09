Cooler, Breezy Wednesday ahead of rain from TS Nicole



Temps are cooling into the upper 40s across Middle Georgia this evening as clouds begin to increase as well.

By Wednesday morning we will see mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

Highs tomorrow will be warming to the upper 60s and low 70s, with wind gusting up to 30 mph.



For the rest of the week all eyes will be on Tropical Storm Nicole.

Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday and make landfall in Florida Wednesday night.

Nicole will then make a turn to the north, and then move into Georgia Thursday into Friday.



This is the latest model run from our in-house model, showing rain starting Thursday afternoon.

Winds will be picking up between now and then with gusts around 30 mph due to the differences in the pressure gradient.

In regards to rainfall totals, we are likely to see 2-3″ inches of rain from Nicole between Thursday and Friday.

Some spots could see higher totals in areas with training rain and strong storms.



Winds will be high for the next few days, but Thursday night will probably be our peak for wind gusts.

Sustained winds should be around 30-40 mph through Thursday evening.



Although winds and rain will be the main impacts in our area, we can’t rule out the potential for a few spin-up tornadoes.

Now is a good time to make sure you are ready in the event of power outages and severe storms.

Have a way to get severe weather warnings and make sure you home is prepped for the storm.



Nicole will be moving out through the day Friday, leaving us with a nice evening for some high school football playoffs.

A strong cold front will be moving in Saturday to drop our temps from mid 60s on Saturday to the 50s for much of next week.

Lows will be dropping into the 30s starting Sunday morning.

Rain showers come back into the forecast by next Tuesday.