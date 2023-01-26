Cooler air moves in for Thursday





It was a dreary day in Middle Georgia with rain, storms, and clouds, but we are already seeing some clearing tonight behind a cold front.

The cold front is starting to kick up our winds a bit, so expect gusts up to 25mph overnight and into tomorrow.

Sunshine and clear skies will help us warm into the mid and low 50s Thursday.

Thursday evening will be cold with lows falling below freezing.

Friday will be our coldest day of the next seven, with highs only warming into the low 50s, but clear skies stick around.



We start our next warm up on Saturday, with highs back in the 60s, but a more unsettled pattern returns Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon a storm system will bring another round of showers to the area that will hang around into early Monday.

Some of us could see some pockets of heavy rain, but severe weather is not expected.



Rain chances hang around through most of next week with highs warming into the mid and upper 60s.

Models aren’t really agreeing on much for next week yet, so we will have to watch closely for any severe potential.