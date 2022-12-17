Cool weekend on the way





It was a nice day across Middle Georgia with sunny skies and highs warming into the low 60s.

Overnight and into Saturday morning we will see an increase in our cloud cover, ahead of our next chance for a few showers.

Highs Saturday will be warming to the mid 50s with a few scattered showers possible, especially south of Macon.

Skies will clear overnight Saturday, leaving us with a chilly, but sunny Sunday.



Monday stays mostly dry during the day with a new storm system moving through during the evening.

You will need to keep the umbrella handy for much of the next week as an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico feeds more moisture to the area.

Despite keeping rain in the forecast for much of the week, we are not expecting much in the way of a thunderstorm threat.



By the end of the week, a strong cold front will drop in, bringing some of the coldest air of the season.

There could be some residual moisture around, but it is too early to say whether or not we will see any wintry precip.

What we do know, is that wind chills over Christmas weekend could drop into the single digits.

