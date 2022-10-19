Cool weather hangs around this week



A cold air mass moved into Middle Georgia last night and helped to keep temps in the 50s and 60s today.

Overnight a Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the area, meaning that freezing temperatures are possible.

Despite the dry air and plentiful sunshine, temps tomorrow afternoon will only warm into the low 60s once again.

Winds will be gusting up to 15 mph during the afternoon.



Thursday morning will be our coolest day of the week with lows around freezing and wind chills in the 20s.

Clear skies will continue through the rest of the week as we slowly warm into the 70s.



By the end of the weekend we will see the return of 80s to Middle Georgia, as well as a slow increase in humidity.

Next Tuesday a cold front will push into the area, bringing the slight chance for a shower.

We are not expecting much rain from this system, but we could use any rain at this point in our ongoing drought.