Convicted felon arrested with 14 firearms sentenced

28-year-old Devon Antonio Futrell, of Macon, was sentenced to serve nearly four years in prison, followed by three years of probation.

28-year-old Devon Antonio Futrell, of Macon, was sentenced to serve nearly four years in prison, followed by three years of probation, after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Futrell was stopped by a Georgia State Patrol trooper for running a red light and failing to maintain his lane in February of 2021.

Futrell was carrying a handgun and told the Trooper that he had it “for a while.” The trooper did not realize that Futrell was a convicted felon at that time, and he was released with the gun and traffic citations.

The incident was reported to ATF, who determined Futrell had four felony convictions in North Carolina, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, altering or removing a serial number from a gun, malicious conduct by a prisoner and breaking and entering an aircraft or trailer.

It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

ATF agents executed a search warrant on Futrell’s residence and found 14 firearms, including a .556 caliber semi-automatic rifle, and ammunition.

There is no parole in the federal system.