Consistent heat to stick around Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s around Middle Georgia the rest of the week.

Today

Our current pattern will be bringing our highs this afternoon into the mid to upper 90s around Middle Georgia. Most of the region will be seeing heat indices in the lower 100s, however a few spots will still see feels like temperatures this afternoon in the upper 90s. Our rain chances are again very low this afternoon: only a one or two showers or storms will likely form around the region this afternoon. Sunshine will be plentiful throughout the day, however cloud fields will fill in during the afternoon.

The afternoon cloud fields will clear out as we head into tonight, and any storms that fire in the afternoon will also subside. It will be muggy again overnight tonight, and a few locations could wake up tomorrow with patchy fog. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s across Middle Georgia.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow’s forecast is a carbon copy of today’s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s under partly sunny skies, with most of the sun coming early and cloud fields building in the afternoon. Storm chances will be very low once again with only one or two likely to fire up in the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s under mostly clear skies.

Friday and Beyond

Friday’s forecast is also a carbon copy of today’s and tomorrow’s. Once we head into the weekend, we will begin to see a bit more cloud cover (partly cloudy vs partly sunny…not much difference, but we should see thicker cloud fields and more upper level wispy clouds). Saturday will also be our best chance for rain, currently sitting at 30% for the region. Partly cloudy conditions will carry through the weekend and into next week, however rain chances should be a bit higher rolling into next week (20% vs 10%, so again, not a huge difference but we should see a few more isolated afternoon storms). Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s all weekend and into next week, and lows will hang in the mid 70s.

