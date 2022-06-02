Congressman Sanford Bishop visits Schnitzer Steel Industries in Macon

PHOTO: Sanford Bishop, U.S. Representative for Georgia's 2nd congressional district., Photo Date: Undated

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop, visited the Schnitzer Steel Industries in Macon.

He visited the plant to see how it produces high quality recycled metals.

Congressman Bishop said the plant is moving to battery production and electric car batteries.

“What they do here will impact the cost of our vehicles, and that of course is inflation and it’s a bread and butter, kitchen table kind of issue that every body will benefit from if Schnitzer is successful at what they’re doing,” said Congressman Bishop.

The Congressman raved about the possibilities of local metal, and America reducing dependency on foreign metals.