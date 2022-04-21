Conditions to remain warm and dry into the weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure will keep the weather in Middle Georgia pleasant this weekend.

Today

Temperatures jumped between 10 and 20 degrees when compared to yesterday morning around Middle Georgia. Added cloud cover overnight along with strong southeasterly breezes resulted in much warmer morning temperatures. We will see plenty of heat again this afternoon as cloud cover from the overnight hours clears during middle of the day. Highs will reach the lower 80s for the majority of the region. There is no chance of rain from any clouds today; they are all just high level cirrus clouds that have spawned from a cold front to the west. That cold front will not reach us in Georgia because of high pressure building in ahead of the weekend. The wind for today will blow out of the east-southeast at about 7-12 mph. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 25 mph.

Tonight skies will be clear, however with no change to the properties of the air over Georgia temperatures will not change much from last night/this morning. We should still see low temperatures in the lower 50s as the wind comes in from the southeast at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Following a clear and mild morning temperatures will heat into the low to mid 80s during the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear all afternoon as wind blows in from the east at 5-10 mph.

The conditions overnight will be clear with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will come in from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

The Weekend and Beyond

Saturday will have plenty of sun with a few scattered clouds in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Wind will come in from the southeast at 6-12 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 50s.

There will be more clouds during the afternoon hours of Sunday but there will still be plenty of sun in the afternoon. It will get rather hot as temps reach the mid to upper 80s, well above April averages. Lows will also warm up, only dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s. There is an extremely slim chance that we see some lower 90s. Scattered clouds will develop in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

