Complaint filed against Friends Food Mart for criminal activity

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A complaint has been filed against the Friends Food Mart ( where, just recently, a shooting left 2 dead and 1 hospitalized) to put a stop to the public nuisance and for injunctive release. Mayer Lester Miller authorized this complaint.

A Temporary Restraining order against the Mart has been signed by Bibb County Superior Court Senior Judge Bryant Culpepper, to be held for 30 days. The store will be required to close immediately upon the BCSO serving the notice– a hearing for the complaint will be held on June 29th.

The release from Macon-Bibb says the complaint was filed because the business is a well-known center of frequent serious criminal activity, including violent offenses and drug and gang-related activity. Over 20 relevant incident reports from 2020 to present have been filed with the complaint to show that several public resources, attention, patrols, and time have been devoted to this area due to the amount of crime.

Mayor Lester Miller had this to say concerning the complaint:

“The loss of any life – no matter who it is or what the situation – is a tragedy. Families and friends are in mourning today, and others were mourning a month ago when another young man was killed here,” and, “It’s for those in mourning and for every person in Macon-Bibb that we have are taking every action possible to more proactively address violent crime.”