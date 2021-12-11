Community Church of God hosts gift giveaway Saturday

You can go to the church at 5555 Bethesda Avenue at 9 a.m. and register for the free gifts from the church's Walmart store.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Community Church of God will give away Christmas gifts Saturday morning.

You can go to the church at 5555 Bethesda Avenue at 9 a.m. and register for the free gifts from the church’s Walmart store.

Once you register, the church will give you a bag to fill with gifts. There are items for children and the family.

Senior Pastor for the church, Jason McClendon, says anyone can come to the event.

“As Jesus so freely gave, we’ve got an opportunity to be able to give some items, toys, and gifts away. So we’re just trying to be like Christ, just trying to give and spread some holiday cheer,” he said.

The event lasts until 11 a.m.

They’ll host another gift giveaway on December 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. That event will offer Covid vaccinations and United Way 211 services.