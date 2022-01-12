Commission renames “Complete Streets Policy” to “Irene’s Law” in honor of victim of hit and run

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of Macon-Bibb’s road policies is being renamed to add a human element to the law, reminding drivers that lives are at stake when you get behind the wheel.

Tuesday, January 11th, 2022, during a Macon-Bibb Committee meeting, commissioners approved to rename the “Complete Streets Policy” to “Irene’s Law”.

The law was adopted with the thought of creating “a safe and livable community” with the safety and mobility of all citizens in mind through the thoughtful design of sidewalks and lighting for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The name in “Irene’s Law” refers to 65 year-old woman Irene Stubbs, who was killed in a “hit and run” accident on Old Clinton Road– an area lacking in lighting and sidewalks– in July of 2021.

The name change comes as the Macon-Bibb Commission wants to remind people about the importance of pedestrian safety and the terrible cost to the community when streets aren’t safely and properly designed. Another reason the agenda from the commission meeting cites for the name change is to “ensure that Irene Stubbs’ name is not forgotten and to remind t he community of its commitment to pedestrian safety”.